2,940 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $204,205,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYY opened at $70.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.96 and a 12 month high of $88.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.99 and a 200 day moving average of $77.80.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Bank of America began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

