2,975 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,280,000 after purchasing an additional 680,997 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,789,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 891,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after acquiring an additional 324,890 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 850,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,071,000 after acquiring an additional 320,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reframe Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,695,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IJK stock opened at $70.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day moving average of $70.89. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $76.11.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.