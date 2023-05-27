2,975 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,280,000 after purchasing an additional 680,997 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,789,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 891,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after acquiring an additional 324,890 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 850,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,071,000 after acquiring an additional 320,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reframe Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,695,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
IJK stock opened at $70.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day moving average of $70.89. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $76.11.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
