3,375 Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 158.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after buying an additional 537,042 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after buying an additional 29,710 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.1% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 46,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 16,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 96.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 39,673 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NYSE CPB opened at $51.51 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $57.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.34.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

