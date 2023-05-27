3,802 Shares in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,165.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHJ opened at $47.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.27. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $48.32.

About Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.