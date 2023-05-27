4,002 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Nucor by 150.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Nucor by 106.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,072,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $136.14 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

