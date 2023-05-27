4,285 Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Bought by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,285 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,019,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,838,000 after purchasing an additional 78,109 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 342.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,723.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,723.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,105 shares of company stock worth $773,444. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

TOL opened at $68.04 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.22.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.96. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.70%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Articles

