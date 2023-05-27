5,438 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $197,085.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM opened at $44.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,308.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,336.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.58. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 64.08%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.56.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.