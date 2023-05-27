5,837 Shares in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Ingredion by 4,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,704,000 after purchasing an additional 332,719 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 24.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,055,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,980,000 after acquiring an additional 207,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after acquiring an additional 155,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 51.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,315,000 after acquiring an additional 113,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In related news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $189,633.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,385 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.9 %

Ingredion stock opened at $107.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.96. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $113.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.79. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Ingredion from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Articles

