66,693 Shares in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Wolfspeed at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 381.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,122,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,011,000 after buying an additional 889,032 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the third quarter valued at $48,325,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the third quarter valued at about $40,827,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 621,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,191,000 after purchasing an additional 353,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth $21,565,000.

WOLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Shares of WOLF opened at $51.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.48. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 10,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,993.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wolfspeed news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe acquired 5,450 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,111,838.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 10,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,993.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

