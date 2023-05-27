80,610 Shares in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,610 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NG. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,528 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,744,484 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,272,000 after buying an additional 224,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 566,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at $126,984.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at $126,984.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 39,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $255,111.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,519 shares in the company, valued at $291,776.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $5.24 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 57.88 and a quick ratio of 57.88.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

