8,160 Shares in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Acquired by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,160 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chegg by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,766,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,923,000 after acquiring an additional 179,401 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,377,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,305,000 after purchasing an additional 615,280 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,663,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,311,000 after purchasing an additional 25,258 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,253,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 564,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,676,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,334,000 after purchasing an additional 456,729 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chegg alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chegg Stock Down 1.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chegg stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Chegg from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

About Chegg

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.