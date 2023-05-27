8,160 Shares in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Bought by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,160 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 3.6% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 34,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHGG opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.82. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

In other news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,118. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHGG. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

