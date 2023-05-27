832,635 Shares in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 832,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 70.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of FIP stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

FTAI Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:FIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 55.06% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -6.98%.

About FTAI Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.