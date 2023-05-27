88,852 Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 88,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of HealthEquity at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in HealthEquity by 3,313.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of HQY stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $233.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HQY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.91.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.