9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Brookline Capital Management

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NMTR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma to $1.70 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 9 Meters Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.33. 9 Meters Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMTR. UBS Group AG lifted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86,281 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares during the period. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

