A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) by 220.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,889 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $621,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,824,000 after buying an additional 22,632 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $35.51 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $825.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

AMRK has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insider Activity at A-Mark Precious Metals

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,959. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,959. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $33,155.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,523. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Featured Stories

