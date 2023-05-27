abrdn plc Trims Stock Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in AppLovin by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 30,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AppLovin by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AppLovin by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AppLovin by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 20,227 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $873,889.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 848,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,372,404.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,306,912.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,449,373 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $873,889.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 848,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,372,404.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,184,896 shares of company stock valued at $339,174,139 over the last quarter. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AppLovin Stock Performance

APP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on AppLovin from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AppLovin from $19.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

APP stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.32, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $715.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

