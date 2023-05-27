Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Short Interest Update

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Adhera Therapeutics Stock Up 10.0 %

Adhera Therapeutics stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. Adhera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter.

About Adhera Therapeutics

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of drugs. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc in October 2018. Adhera Therapeutics, Inc is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

