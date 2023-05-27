Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 26,643 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,643 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $14,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Alliant Energy stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $64.62. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.35.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

