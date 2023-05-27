Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 53,077 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,077 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $13,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 369.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $38.66 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $40.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.52.

