Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $13.67 Million Stock Position in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,054 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 5.49% of First Trust International IPO ETF worth $13,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of FPXI opened at $38.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.81. First Trust International IPO ETF has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $46.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

