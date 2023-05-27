Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,352 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.63% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $12,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.49. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $50.15.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

