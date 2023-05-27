Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 11,036 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 346,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $13,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,829,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,430,000. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,436,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 592.4% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 193,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 165,559 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,169,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,342,000 after buying an additional 126,816 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LRGF opened at $42.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $43.67.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

