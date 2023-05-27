Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 965,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,658 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $12,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,429,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after buying an additional 1,110,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,126,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,951,000 after buying an additional 108,959 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,786,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,417,000 after buying an additional 71,247 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,726,000 after buying an additional 88,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,816,000 after purchasing an additional 57,805 shares in the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $12.64 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 45.47 and a quick ratio of 45.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.29.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.29%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.67%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green acquired 4,200 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $54,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,430.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,175,658.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Green purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $54,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,430.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 29,200 shares of company stock worth $358,348. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

