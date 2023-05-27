Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Short Interest Down 62.2% in May

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the April 30th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIH opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.56.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

