Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Short Interest Down 18.7% in May

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the April 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Affinity Bancshares

In related news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 7,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $102,705.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 771,684 shares in the company, valued at $11,181,701.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Affinity Bancshares news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 38,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $556,553.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 761,698 shares in the company, valued at $11,044,621. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 7,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $102,705.12. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 771,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,181,701.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $729,984 over the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 36,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 5.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 19,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Affinity Bancshares Stock Up 1.3 %

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ AFBI opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $78.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.36. Affinity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

