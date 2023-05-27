Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Aflac by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Aflac by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Aflac by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Aflac Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.57. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,199.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.