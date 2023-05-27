ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) to Issue Dividend of $1.14

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.1418 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from ageas SA/NV’s previous dividend of $1.02.

ageas SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of ageas SA/NV stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.72. ageas SA/NV has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ING Group upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

