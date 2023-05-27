Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 128.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,943,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,004,242,000 after purchasing an additional 629,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,955,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,033,368,000 after acquiring an additional 257,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,152,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,598,661,000 after acquiring an additional 73,495 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,478,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $787,483,000 after acquiring an additional 627,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,341,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,091,000 after acquiring an additional 223,008 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on A shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE A opened at $120.42 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.82.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

