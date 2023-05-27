AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the April 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ AGNCO opened at $21.53 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st were given a $0.4063 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.