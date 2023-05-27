Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Stake in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Arko were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Arko by 40.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Arko in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Arko by 363.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arko in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Arko in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Arko alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARKO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Arko from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Arko from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Arko from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Arko Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARKO opened at $7.48 on Friday. Arko Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Arko had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arko Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Arko Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Arko’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Arko Profile

(Get Rating)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.