Aigen Investment Management LP Has $181,000 Stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,353 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in RPC were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 25,866 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 353,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 160,443 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 212,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 70,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of RPC from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of RPC from $8.50 to $8.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

RPC Stock Performance

RPC stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.77.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). RPC had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

RPC announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Featured Stories

