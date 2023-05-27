Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $130,000 in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELAN opened at $8.32 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

