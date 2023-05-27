Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $140,000 in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the third quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the second quarter worth $64,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CRGY stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crescent Energy has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $18.96.

Crescent Energy Cuts Dividend

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $684.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.00 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 65.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRGY. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Crescent Energy Profile

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

