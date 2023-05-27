Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $164,000 in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,526 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 93,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 21,828 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Celestica by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 106,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Celestica by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 479,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 24,662 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Celestica by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 30,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Celestica stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.10. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $14.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Celestica from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

