Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $194,000 in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,620,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,032,000 after buying an additional 444,710 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vista Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,129,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 61,113 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 942,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 686,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 77,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,582,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Vista Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

VIST opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $22.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $308.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.70 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 30.89%. Analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Vista Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vista Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Vista Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.