Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $148,000 Investment in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 991.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 50.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 452.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. 6.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

NYSE:SBSW opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 8.3%.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of platinum group materials. It operates through the following segments: US PGM, SA PGM, and US Gold. The company was founded on November 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

