Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Shares in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1,181.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACRE opened at $9.20 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $502.96 million, a P/E ratio of 65.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.22%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 942.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACRE shares. BTIG Research cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

