Aigen Investment Management LP Reduces Holdings in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,587 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 30,987 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,006,000 after acquiring an additional 862,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,291,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,019,000 after acquiring an additional 113,069 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 715,406 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 230,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,719,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ASC opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $19.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with modern, fuel-efficient fleet of mid-size products and chemical tankers. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers.

