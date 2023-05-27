Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,600 shares, an increase of 104.5% from the April 30th total of 111,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 228,100 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,703,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273,528 shares during the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Up 6.7 %

About Akari Therapeutics

AKTX opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.61.

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

