Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.10. 71,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 338,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Aligos Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 593.11% and a negative return on equity of 74.51%. The business had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGS. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,225 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $874,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 540,786 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 564,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 230,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

