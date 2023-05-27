Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Update

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the April 30th total of 99,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allot Communications

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Allot Communications worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allot Communications Stock Up 10.0 %

Allot Communications stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $102.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.04. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allot Communications ( NASDAQ:ALLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.30 million. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 36.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALLT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Allot Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allot Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

