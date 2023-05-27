Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Position Lessened by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ally Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ALLY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $44.33.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

