ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALOR. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth $10,270,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I by 16.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 852,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 123,027 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,986,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 537,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 264,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,290,000. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALOR opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $11.57.

About ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to target life science companies in North America and Singapore.

