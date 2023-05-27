Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE) Trading Down 0.4%

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE – Get Rating) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69.50 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 69.50 ($0.86). Approximately 10,457 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 121,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.80 ($0.87).
Alternative Income REIT Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.95 million, a P/E ratio of 453.22 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 68.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.91.
Alternative Income REIT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.
Insider Activity
Alternative Income REIT Company Profile
Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions, which help to underpin income distributions to shareholders with the potential for income and capital growth.
