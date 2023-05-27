American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,206 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.10% of American Financial Group worth $12,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in American Financial Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in American Financial Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

AFG opened at $113.85 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.54 and a 1-year high of $150.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.82.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

Featured Articles

