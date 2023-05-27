American Tower Co. (AMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.57 on July 10th

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.57 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 10th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56.

American Tower has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. American Tower has a payout ratio of 127.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect American Tower to earn $10.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMT opened at $182.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Tower has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in American Tower by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in American Tower by 426.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.