Amerigo Resources Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:ARG)

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 29th.

Shares of TSE ARG opened at C$1.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$244.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.79. Amerigo Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.85 and a 12 month high of C$1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.54.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$67.68 million for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amerigo Resources will post 0.1611171 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Gayton sold 32,400 shares of Amerigo Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.58, for a total value of C$51,192.00. 12.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

