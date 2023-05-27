AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,832,003,000 after acquiring an additional 150,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,773,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,899,000 after acquiring an additional 357,665 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in AMETEK by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,341,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,005,000 after acquiring an additional 143,765 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in AMETEK by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,602,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,403,000 after acquiring an additional 46,725 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AMETEK by 8.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,830,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,904,000 after acquiring an additional 222,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.50.

Insider Activity

AMETEK Trading Up 1.7 %

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,061.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $287,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,061.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $786,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,660 shares of company stock worth $1,660,974 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $148.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $149.47.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

