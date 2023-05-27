Amigo (LON:AMGO) Shares Down 2.8%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). 2,006,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 9,741,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.36 ($0.00).

Amigo Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Amigo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.